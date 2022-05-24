 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth eases public concerns about her health with latest move

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Queen Elizabeth helps ease public concerns about her health
Queen Elizabeth helps ease public concerns about her health

Queen Elizabeth II attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, the latest of several appearances that have helped to ease public concerns about her health ahead of a national celebration of her seven decades on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch was driven around the Royal Horticultural Society's annual festival of garden design in West London in a buggy, saving her from having to walk around the show's attractions.

Early next month Britain will honour the queen's Platinum Jubilee with four days of pageantry and celebration.

Buckingham Palace has previously said she intends to attend a number of different events.

Last week she made a surprise appearance at the opening ceremony for a new rail line in London and the week before attended a horse show in the grounds of her Windsor Castle.

Earlier in May she missed her annual address to parliament, with the palace citing episodic mobility issues. Until recently, she had not been seen often in public following a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle shows 'control' over Harry with kiss in a room full of 'macho men'

Meghan Markle shows 'control' over Harry with kiss in a room full of 'macho men'
Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here

Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here
Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit

Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit
Johnny Depp 'not coming back' to witness box after 'irrelevant' testimony: Heard source

Johnny Depp 'not coming back' to witness box after 'irrelevant' testimony: Heard source
Kourtney Kardashian CHANGES maiden name on Instagram: See Photo

Kourtney Kardashian CHANGES maiden name on Instagram: See Photo
Rihanna 'barely' leaves son alone, enjoys 'quiet time' with baby

Rihanna 'barely' leaves son alone, enjoys 'quiet time' with baby
Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market

Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row
Johnny Depp’s mangled finger story ‘has flaws', claims surgeon

Johnny Depp’s mangled finger story ‘has flaws', claims surgeon
Julia Fox and other celebrities show support for Amber Heard amid defamation lawsuit

Julia Fox and other celebrities show support for Amber Heard amid defamation lawsuit
Katie Price to appear before court tomorrow over another driving offence

Katie Price to appear before court tomorrow over another driving offence
Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding

Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding

Latest

view all