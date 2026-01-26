Jameela Jamil discusses 'bad feminist' chants after Blake Lively texts leak

Jameela Jamil explains how Blake Lively texts resulted in death threats

Jameela Jamil was caught red-handed calling Blake Lively a “villain” and a “suicide bomber” in the leaked texts submitted to court, but she claimed that the conversation was taken out of context.

The 39-year-old actress first defended herself in a TikTok video after she reportedly started receiving death threats over the fiasco, and later shared her side of the story in a Substack post.

The Good Place star wrote that the drama blew out of proportion and her private chats which she didn’t seriously mean ended up being revealed to the world with her name unredacted.

Jamil noted that in the initially after texts being leaked, she had “24 hours of death threats, lots of accusations of not being a real feminist, lots of encouragement for me to kill myself. It was heavy.”

However, the People We Meet on Vacation actress shared that after her TikTok video, “Everyone took a breath. They checked the texts again. Suddenly, the waves calmed, pulled back this ocean of hate, and swelled it all up into a tsunami of solidarity. … My moment of disgrace, morphed into a mirror for everyone, of who any of us really are when only our closest friends are watching.”

Jamil confessed that the texts caught her in her moment of nonseriousness, and while she condemns the invasion of her privacy, she felt a sense of liberation to fall off the pedestal.

The Elio actress ended her note by maintaining that people are forever a “work in progress” and asked readers to strive only for that.

While Jamil’s messages have circulated all over the internet, Lively herself has not yet commented about them.