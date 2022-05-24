 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Johnny Depp talked about his relationship with Kate Moss in throwback video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Johnny Depp dated some of the biggest names from the ’80s to today - but he formed the ultimate power couple when he started seeing Kate Moss.

The 48-year-old model, who has a romantic history with Depp, is expected to testify via a video link on Wednesday and is reportedly still on good terms with her ex-boyfriend.

They were often spotted packing on the PDA on romantic trips around the world or attending glamorous events at each other's side.

Getting an interview with the 'it' couple was incredibly difficult, so bosses on The Big Breakfast were thrilled when Johnny made a surprise appearance on their TV show with his girlfriend in 1995.

Have a look:

But attention quickly turned to their relationship, with Gaby asking about people's "obsession" with him and "women falling at your feet".

Depp claimed the paparazzi were "similar to mosquitoes" before they were asked whether their romance being so public was frustrating.

"They don't reall know anything, they just assume," said Kate, before Johnny added: "It makes for good fiction. They write some really interesting stories."

Things then turned slightly awkward after the marriage mention, with Gaby then asking if it was harder to keep their relationship going while being in the public eye.

A shake of the head and a resounding "no" came immediately from Kate, while Johnny gave an awkwardly long pause.

Unable to hold it in, Depp laughed and turned to the side while a taken aback Moss asked: "Johnny?"

"No, no, no," he then said as Kate gave a nervous giggle and the topic of conversation was changed to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's tattoos.

Unfortunately, the pair didn't stand the test of time as their romance came to an end just a couple of years later in 1997.


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial sparks 'Me Too' debate online

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial sparks 'Me Too' debate online

Victoria Beckham and David feel 'threatened' and 'frightened' after daughter Harper's school incident

Victoria Beckham and David feel 'threatened' and 'frightened' after daughter Harper's school incident
Johnny Depp's lawyer rejects expert’s comparison of Amber Heard to Gal Gadot, Zendaya

Johnny Depp's lawyer rejects expert’s comparison of Amber Heard to Gal Gadot, Zendaya
Rebel Wilson seemingly alludes to royal family feud, says she’s ‘Team Harry’

Rebel Wilson seemingly alludes to royal family feud, says she’s ‘Team Harry’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz’ wedding was not inspired by David and Victoria's

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz’ wedding was not inspired by David and Victoria's
Will Smith saw his career ending as he hallucinated before Oscars slap

Will Smith saw his career ending as he hallucinated before Oscars slap
Kate Middleton broke into uncontrollable laughter as she was mistaken for Prince William's assistant

Kate Middleton broke into uncontrollable laughter as she was mistaken for Prince William's assistant
Tom Cruise takes James Corden on fighter jet flight, reenacts aerial stunt from ‘Top Gun’

Tom Cruise takes James Corden on fighter jet flight, reenacts aerial stunt from ‘Top Gun’
A sneak-peek into Kourtney Kardashian’s ROSE PETALS hotel room

A sneak-peek into Kourtney Kardashian’s ROSE PETALS hotel room
Christina Perri announces she is pregnant with second child: Watch

Christina Perri announces she is pregnant with second child: Watch
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez receives love and praise from fans: Video

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez receives love and praise from fans: Video
Johnny Depp’s team gives fist pump as Kate Moss mentioned in court

Johnny Depp’s team gives fist pump as Kate Moss mentioned in court

Latest

view all