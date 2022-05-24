Lady Gaga looks stunning during grocery run with boyfriend Michael Polansky: pictures inside

Hollywood star Lady Gaga turned heads in her latest appearance with boyfriend Michael Polansky on Saturday, as the couple stopped by Vintage Grocers in Malibu.



A Star is Born actress’ covered up her svelte frame with an oversized tan hoodie and showed off her well-toned toned legs in a pair of orange tie-dye shorts.

The couple appeared to have grabbed just the essentials from the homegrown market, as Gaga's Harvard graduate beau, 44, carried one paper bag on the way out.

The Grammy Award-winner further covered up her platinum blonde tresses with an olive baseball hat underneath her hood.

The House of Gucci star finalized the look with a pair of white Nike sneakers and toted a Louis Vuitton bag in her hand.

Though the entertainer appeared to go mostly fresh-faced for the occasion, she wore unique white eyeliner on her lids.

Like his famous girlfriend, Michael also donned a hoodie for the outing, which he paired with grey shorts and matching sneakers.

He also matched his other half with a black baseball hat that covered up his salt and pepper hair.

The couple began dating in late 2019, but the Poker Face songstress did not go public with their romance until February 2020.



