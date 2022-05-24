 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga looks stunning during grocery run with boyfriend Michael Polansky: pictures inside

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Hollywood star Lady Gaga turned heads in her latest appearance with boyfriend Michael Polansky on Saturday, as the couple stopped by Vintage Grocers in Malibu.

A Star is Born actress’ covered up her svelte frame with an oversized tan hoodie and showed off her well-toned toned legs in a pair of orange tie-dye shorts.

The couple appeared to have grabbed just the essentials from the homegrown market, as Gaga's Harvard graduate beau, 44, carried one paper bag on the way out.

Lady Gaga looks stunning during grocery run with boyfriend Michael Polansky: pictures inside

The Grammy Award-winner further covered up her platinum blonde tresses with an olive baseball hat underneath her hood.

The House of Gucci star finalized the look with a pair of white Nike sneakers and toted a Louis Vuitton bag in her hand.

Lady Gaga looks stunning during grocery run with boyfriend Michael Polansky: pictures inside

Though the entertainer appeared to go mostly fresh-faced for the occasion, she wore unique white eyeliner on her lids.

Like his famous girlfriend, Michael also donned a hoodie for the outing, which he paired with grey shorts and matching sneakers.

He also matched his other half with a black baseball hat that covered up his salt and pepper hair.

The couple began dating in late 2019, but the Poker Face songstress did not go public with their romance until February 2020.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's father Thomas suffers stroke: report

Meghan Markle's father Thomas suffers stroke: report
Johnny Depp's fans hit back at psychiatrist David Spiegel

Johnny Depp's fans hit back at psychiatrist David Spiegel
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial sparks 'Me Too' debate online

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial sparks 'Me Too' debate online

Victoria Beckham and David feel 'threatened' and 'frightened' after daughter Harper's school incident

Victoria Beckham and David feel 'threatened' and 'frightened' after daughter Harper's school incident
Johnny Depp's lawyer rejects expert’s comparison of Amber Heard to Gal Gadot, Zendaya

Johnny Depp's lawyer rejects expert’s comparison of Amber Heard to Gal Gadot, Zendaya
Watch: Johnny Depp talked about his relationship with Kate Moss in throwback video

Watch: Johnny Depp talked about his relationship with Kate Moss in throwback video
Rebel Wilson seemingly alludes to royal family feud, says she’s ‘Team Harry’

Rebel Wilson seemingly alludes to royal family feud, says she’s ‘Team Harry’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz’ wedding was not inspired by David and Victoria's

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz’ wedding was not inspired by David and Victoria's
Will Smith saw his career ending as he hallucinated before Oscars slap

Will Smith saw his career ending as he hallucinated before Oscars slap
Kate Middleton broke into uncontrollable laughter as she was mistaken for Prince William's assistant

Kate Middleton broke into uncontrollable laughter as she was mistaken for Prince William's assistant
Tom Cruise takes James Corden on fighter jet flight, reenacts aerial stunt from ‘Top Gun’

Tom Cruise takes James Corden on fighter jet flight, reenacts aerial stunt from ‘Top Gun’
A sneak-peek into Kourtney Kardashian’s ROSE PETALS hotel room

A sneak-peek into Kourtney Kardashian’s ROSE PETALS hotel room

Latest

view all