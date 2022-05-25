Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video

Khloe Kardashian confesses Kendall Jenner is disturbed by her viral cucumber slicing video.

Speaking on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast Tuesday, the 37-year-old said: “Oh, my God, she’s, like, not happy about that."

Khloe continued: “I feel so bad.”



“I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber,'” she said. “The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f–king cucumber?”

Khloe went on to add that she understands why people were bothered by her cucumber cutting skills.

“I was just confused why it was positioned this way. We don’t know,” she said, adding, “But I love her. She’s so perfect.”

The Kardashian sister added that she offered to give Kendall some lessons.

“Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river, oh, my God,” Khloe joked. “But I’m going to teach her how to cut a cucumber.”



The trolling comes after Kendall Jenner was made fun of, over the way she sliced cucumbers on an episode of The Kardashian on Hulu.