 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is not happy about her cucumber video
Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video

Khloe Kardashian confesses Kendall Jenner is disturbed by her viral cucumber slicing video.

Speaking on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast Tuesday, the 37-year-old said: “Oh, my God, she’s, like, not happy about that."

Khloe continued: “I feel so bad.”

“I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber,'” she said. “The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f–king cucumber?”

Khloe went on to add that she understands why people were bothered by her cucumber cutting skills.

“I was just confused why it was positioned this way. We don’t know,” she said, adding, “But I love her. She’s so perfect.”

The Kardashian sister added that she offered to give Kendall some lessons.

“Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river, oh, my God,” Khloe joked. “But I’m going to teach her how to cut a cucumber.”

The trolling comes after Kendall Jenner was made fun of, over the way she sliced cucumbers on an episode of The Kardashian on Hulu.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'

Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'
Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why

Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why
'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening
‘Stranger Things’ returns with more supernatural horrors

‘Stranger Things’ returns with more supernatural horrors
Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case

Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post
Meghan Markle criticised for wiping Prince Harry's face during public outing

Meghan Markle criticised for wiping Prince Harry's face during public outing

Meghan Markle to cancel UK visit?

Meghan Markle to cancel UK visit?
Peek into Kardashian sisters' Instagram and real life snaps

Peek into Kardashian sisters' Instagram and real life snaps
Scott Disick parties with girls in NYC club as Kourtney Kardashian enjoys time with Barker

Scott Disick parties with girls in NYC club as Kourtney Kardashian enjoys time with Barker

Latest

view all