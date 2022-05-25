Reports of Liam Payne, Maya Henry’s breaking up a month ago are ‘rubbish’: Insider

Maya Henry’s friends have slammed the reports claiming that she and Liam Payne broke up a month ago, saying that the singer has shown 'zero' respect to her as he publically appeared with new girlfriend.

A source close to Henry spilled to The Mirror that Henry’s stuff is still at the former One Direction’s band member’s house.

"Her friends are all rallying round her," the insider told the publication.

The source added, “Press reports about them splitting up over a month ago are complete rubbish. All of her stuff is at his house still and her car!”

“This is such a blow for Maya, she’s making arrangements to get her belongings out of his house so she can move on and forget they were ever together,” the statement continued.

“To say you never know someone is understatement. They were engaged and he has shown her zero respect,” the insider further stated. "She’s now thinking about her next steps and building a new life without Liam.”

The confirmation of their split came after Henry reacted to a picture of the Sunshine singer with his new love interest Aliana Mawla, referring to Payne as her ‘fiancé.’

However, a source told Daily Mail that Henry referring to the singer as fiancé is ‘misleading’ as they called it quits a month ago.

“Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago,” the insider told the outlet. “Maya’s comments referring to Liam as her fiancé are untrue and very misleading.”

Payne and Henry officially confirmed their relationship in 2019 and got engaged a year later. However, the two broke up in June 2021 only to get back together 2 months later.