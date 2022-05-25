Prince Harry postponed book ‘so he can include information about UK visit’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry ‘postponed’ his memoir release just so he “could include information on the UK visit.”

This claim has been made by royal expert Rafe Heydel-Mankoo in an interview with GB News host Rosie Wright.

The conversation arose after the motive behind the couple’s docuseries was called into question.

Mr Heydel-Mankoo replied by admitting, “Their only claim to fame is their close proximity to the Royal Family.”

“The more they live in California, the more that that popularity and that fame ebbs away so they need that access.”

“That's one of the reasons we suspect his much talked about memoir, a tell-all memoir of scandals in the Royal Family, what a great gift to get your grandmother during her Platinum Jubilee than a tell-all memoir, is being postponed.”

“We think part of that reason is that so that he can information about his visit to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “He could] prehaps be reporting on private conversations.”