Wednesday May 25 2022
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler enters rehab, ditches Vegas shows

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler has suffered a relapse in his sobriety, the band announced Tuesday
Aerosmith canceled the first two months of shows scheduled for its Las Vegas residency after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered a relapse in his sobriety and entered treatment, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The group known for hits including Dream On and Walk This Way plans to take the stage at the Park MGM hotel starting in September, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Tyler, 74, has been open about past struggles with substance abuse, which had caused tension with his bandmates. 

Earlier in 2009, Tyler told People magazine he was receiving treatment for pain management and an addiction to prescription painkillers resulting from 10 years of performance injuries.

The band's statement on Tuesday said the singer had "worked on his sobriety for many years" but recently relapsed following foot surgery "and the necessity of pain management."

Tyler "voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," the statement said.

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you," the band added. "Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time." - Reuters

