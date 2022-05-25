 
A sneak-peek into Amber Heard's relationship with Bianca Butti

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation and has grabbed massive attention on the internet, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage.

Both Depp and Heard have been involved in high-profile courtships with fellow celebrities, some of whom have been called into court to testify.

Heard's relationship history has been well documented, with the star actress having most recently been pictured with Bianca Butti.

Cinematographer Butti, who was director of photography on the award-winning sexually explicit reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Her & Him, was first spotted with Heard in January 2020.

A month later, a close source told Us Weekly: "Amber is fine and happier than ever. Bianca has been very supportive of her, and Amber feels like she can trust her and be comfortable around her, especially since they were friends first."

During their time together, Heard announced she had become a mum to Oonagh Paige Heard in July 2021, using a surrogate.

Amber Heard says she is both mom and dad to baby girl Oonagh
Alongside a photo with the newborn, Amber wrote: "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

Amber Heard with baby Oonagh
Heard and Butti's relationship ended during the filming of Aquaman 2 in the UK, after almost two years together.

Starting out as friends, the two fell in love but the spark fizzled out after Amber had to spend months on end on a different continent.

"With not being in the same country for months at a time and dealing with a new baby, it leaves very little time for romance," a source told the Mirror.


