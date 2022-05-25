 
Wednesday May 25 2022
Kardashian family share their two cents post tragic school shooting,' heart breaks'

Wednesday May 25, 2022

The Kardashians have reacted after the horrific Texas school shooting, calling for stricter gun laws.

According to reports, 19 children and two teachers were shot dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.

After the devastating news spread across the US, the Kardashians were amongst a list of celebrities who took to social media and shared their heartbreak.

Kris Jenner wrote: "I can't believe what I'm seeing. My heart breaks for the families of the 14 innocent children killed today.

She concluded: "I am praying for these families [prayer emoji]."

Kourtney added in her own Story: "How have we gotten to a point where it is acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools? They deserve a safe place. They deserve protection. They deserve a FUTURE!"

"I plead to make lawmakers take accountability; we need a plan to protect our babies."

Her younger sister Khloe also made a post on her account.

"How is this happening? My heart is breaking. I pray I hope, I beg, I plead... please, lawmakers, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children.

Kim also posted a tweet from Moms Demand Action, which read: "Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, not where they go to die.

"Join the millions of Americans demanding our lawmakers stand up to the gun lobby so our children don't have to stand up to gunmen."

Kylie and Kendall Jenner also shared they are "sickened" by what happened at the school.

