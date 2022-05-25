Khloe Kardashian throws light on Tristan Thompson’s good sides, says 'he's always going to be in my life'

Khloe Kardashian has highlighted her ex-partner Tristan Thompson's 'good sides' in new interview, insisting there is ‘no drama’ between them.

The 37-year-old American TV personality discussed the father of her four-year-old daughter True in an interview on Tuesday.



In January 2022, renowned basketball player Tristan admitted to fathering a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols after a ‘months-long’ sexual relationship. Tristan issued a grovelling apology on social media at the time after sister Kim Kardashian read the story online, which Khloe labelled ‘the most offensive part’.

However, Khloe does not want people to hate the NBA player as she defended him, saying: ‘It’s sad because there’s so many good sides to him as well, but nobody gets to see those because they’re overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s gone on between him and I.’



‘People do make mistakes and he’s still a good person – he’s not a good partner with me – and I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life,’ she told host Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.



She went on to say that they still ‘get along really well’, adding: ‘He’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.

‘We have a routine and she [True] FaceTimes him every night and it’s just very, like, cordial. There’s just no drama.’

