Wednesday May 25 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez is the cynosure of all eyes at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez became the cynosure of all eyes as she dazzled in a gorgeous outfit during her first public appearance since revealing that her newborn son had passed away.

Last month, the 26-year model and partner Ronaldo revealed that their son had died at birth but their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survived.

Cristiano Ronaldos ladylove Georgina Rodriguez is the cynosure of all eyes at Cannes Film Festival 2022

The former sales assistant, 28, has been taking time out to care for her daughter and the rest of their brood but jetted to France for Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldos ladylove Georgina Rodriguez is the cynosure of all eyes at Cannes Film Festival 2022

The social media influencer stunned the onlookers with her grace by donning an edgy leather jumpsuit while carrying an orange Hermès bag in Cannes, to give a perfect look to her personality.

Take a look:

Adding a splash of colour to her ensemble, she opted to carry her belongings in a bright orange Hermès tote.

Cristiano Ronaldos ladylove Georgina Rodriguez is the cynosure of all eyes at Cannes Film Festival 2022

The outing comes after Cristiano and Georgina revealed earlier this month that the name of their newborn daughter is Bella Esmeralda. 


