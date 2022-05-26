 
entertainment
Johnny Depp reacts to allegations of having Amber Heard fired from 'Aquaman'

Johnny Depp reacts to allegations of having Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman’

Johnny Depp went back to the stand on Wednesday and responded to allegations in a rebuttal testimony.

The actor returned to the stand in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom and sat through a cross-examination where Ms Heard’s legal team accused the actor of trying to have her fired from Aquaman.

Mr Depp offered a quick rebuttal at the time and claimed that while he did contact Warner Bros. executives, he only did so to ‘ease their concerns’ back in 2018.

“I felt that it was my responsibility to get the truth to Warner Bros. about what they were going to end up facing down the line which is two franchises that would be causing problems for one another,” he testified.

During the course of the testimony, he also addressed the negative press Fantastic Beasts and Aquaman were receiving and admitted Warner Bros. was “getting upset about the constant hit pieces.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “On one level yes, it’s just acting, it’s just movies. But, it’s business and it’s your word, and I had given my word to them and I felt responsible that I had to tell them exactly what was going on and that it was going to end up ugly.”

