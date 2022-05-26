 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Ex-TMZ employee accuses Amber Heard of ‘staging’ photo-op of bruise

Ex-TMZ employee accuses Amber Heard of ‘staging’ photo-op of bruise

Ex-TMZ employee, Morgan Tremaine, claims Amber Heard ‘staged’ the photo-op of her bruise back in 2016.

The ex-employee testified inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom and addressed the insider tip line that resulted in a photo-op of her bruise back in 2016.

He began by explaining, “We were trying to capture Amber leaving the courthouse and an alleged bruise on the right side of her face.”

“She was going to sort of stop and turn towards the camera to display the bruise on the right side of her face, the alleged bruise.”

He also addressed the video of Mr Depp slamming cabinets and added, “The video was sent in through our email tip line. It was much shorter than the video that's been played in this trial.”

“There was a bit at the beginning that was played here in which Ms. Heard is seemingly sort of setting up the camera and getting into position. And then, there's a bit at the end where she's seemingly snickering and looks at the camera. That part was not present in what we received.”

