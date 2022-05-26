Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker’s Italian wedding

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker's lavish wedding has been all over the headlines for the past few days.

The glam wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair as Kourtney and Travis only invited a few close friends and family members.

While glimpses from the couple's Italian wedding event are making rounds on the internet, fans noticed Caitlyn Jenner’s absence in the pictures.

Reports now suggest that athlete-turned-media personality was not invited to Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in Italy.

On Wednesday, sources close to the couple told TMZ that Kardashian’s former stepparent never received an invitation in the mail to the very intimate wedding weekend because they have a very limited relationship.

The media outlet stated Kardashian and Jenner do not really see or speak to each other, so the Poosh founder, 42, did not feel it necessary to invite the former Olympian to her destination wedding at Castello Brown on May 22.

Not just Caitlyn, but the bride’s brother Rob Kardashian was also absent from the lavish wedding ceremony. “Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister,” an insider told the media outlet.