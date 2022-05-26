 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Kevin Spacey charged for sexually assaulting three men

Thursday May 26, 2022

Actor Kevin Spacey has been criminally charged for four counts of sexual assault against three men, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday according to Reuters.

The announcement came from Rosemary Ainslie, the Head of CPS Special Crime Division, who said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” she added.

Ainslie further stated: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.” 

