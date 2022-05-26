 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Thomas Markle’s stroke causing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘major conundrum’

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come to face a major conundrum over Thomas Markle’s hospitalization.

Royal expert Richard Kay made this claim in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “No one is quite sure these days how Harry and Meghan will respond to the plight of the Duchess's father and whether they will put aside the bitterness of the past four years and travel the four hours from their home in Santa Barbara to be at his bedside.”

“This is a particular conundrum for a couple who in their public roles make a virtue of their compassion.”

He also warned of allowing for bygones to be bygones and added, “Is it really too late for Harry to put the past behind him and reach out to poorly Mr Markle? I don't think so — but if he does not I fear he may come to regret it.”

