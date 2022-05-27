Meghan Markle accused of taking Texas school photos for Netflix filming

Some royal experts will always find something to criticize Meghan Markle even when she acts in personal capicity to visit a school.

Royal author Angela Levin was quick to attack the Duchess when her spokesperson shared the news that she had visited the school which was the target of mass shooting recently that killed 19.

This time the objection was raised to the pictures Meghan's spokesperson shared of her visit.

Commenting on her photos, Levin said, "Can you imagine getting a photographer plus a bodyguard to take a picture of you laying roses in memory of the most hideous attack on a school in Texas. Or did the parents or teachers ask her to come?W e'll know when the Netflix filming is released."