 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard beat up sister Whitney Heard, video goes viral: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Amber Heard beat up sister Whitney Heard, video goes viral: Watch
Amber Heard beat up sister Whitney Heard, video goes viral: Watch

Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Heard, testified on Friday that her sister has never hit her.

In a resurfaced video shared by the Telegraph, Whitney (also Whitney Henriquez) is spotted talking about her sister's abuse with her friends.

"It showed friends of Ms Henriquez gathered with her around a poolside, asking whether her sister had beaten her up and looking at apparent bruises on her face and chest," read the YouTube description on Telegraph's official page.

"Ms Henriquez was accused on Friday of falsely denying that Ms Heard had ever hit her so as to bolster her sister’s claim she was not violent and was the victim in her marriage to Johnny Depp.

"The last-minute emergence of the video, filmed for a reality TV show in 2006 or 2007, came in the libel case the Hollywood star has brought against the publisher of The Sun newspaper for labelling him a ‘wife beater," further added the description.

Reacting to the video, netizens were quick to jump the bandwagon and accuse Heard further of domestic abuse.

"How does Johnny Depp team not use that against her?" wrote one.

"QUICK someone save it before it gets deleted," added another

"I bed AH threatened her sister to testify for her," a third wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle jetted off to Texas in 'personal capacity as a mother' says Sussex rep

Meghan Markle jetted off to Texas in 'personal capacity as a mother' says Sussex rep
Amber Heard talks about the 'power' of Johnny Depp: 'People will say whatever for him'

Amber Heard talks about the 'power' of Johnny Depp: 'People will say whatever for him'
Kim Kardashian thinks quitting SNL is 'smartest decision' of Pete Davidson career

Kim Kardashian thinks quitting SNL is 'smartest decision' of Pete Davidson career
'Johnny Depp should ask Kate Moss out on a date when all this ends' urge romantics

'Johnny Depp should ask Kate Moss out on a date when all this ends' urge romantics
Ellen DeGeneres cries as she says goodbye to her show: 'Greatest privilege of my life'

Ellen DeGeneres cries as she says goodbye to her show: 'Greatest privilege of my life'
Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
Kim Kardashian says she will miss Ellen DeGeneres show

Kim Kardashian says she will miss Ellen DeGeneres show

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies
Meghan Markle accused of taking Texas school photos for Netflix filming

Meghan Markle accused of taking Texas school photos for Netflix filming

Amber Heard details death threats as testimony ends in Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard details death threats as testimony ends in Johnny Depp defamation case
Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to pay respects to shooting victims

Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to pay respects to shooting victims
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez questions Amber Heard for 'lying on the stand'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez questions Amber Heard for 'lying on the stand'

Latest

view all