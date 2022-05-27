 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Thomas Markle hoped to 'bump into' Meghan Markle before stroke

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Thomas Markle hoped to bump into Meghan Markle before stroke
Thomas Markle hoped to 'bump into' Meghan Markle before stroke

Meghan Markle father, Thomas Markle, was keen on meeting estranged offspring in June.

During an episode of his Exceptional Friendship podcast, Thomas shared his hopes to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, and expressed that he wanted to rekindle relationship with estranged daughter Meghan.

“Sure, I’m going to the Jubilee, however the backside line is that I made a decision to go the Jubilee as a result of some individuals invited me to come back to the Jubilee, and Meghan and Harry had cancelled; they weren’t going to go,” he informed his co-presenter Karl Larsen.

“Now they’re coming too, so God solely is aware of what’s going to occur, I don’t suppose we’ll stumble upon one another, I don’t suppose we’ll go to the identical locations.”

“I’m certain there can be occasions when there can be glances between myself, my daughter and my son-in-law. I’ll simply should play it by ear,” he continued.

Thomas suffered a shocking stroke this week that has reportedly left him voiceless. The father of the duchess is currently admitted to a hospital in California.

Neither Meghan, nor husband Prince Harry has reached out to the old man to inquire about his health.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp already had bruise a day before Amber Heard allegedly punched him?

Johnny Depp already had bruise a day before Amber Heard allegedly punched him?
Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding

Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding
Archie and Lilibet will not accompany royals for Queen Thanksgiving service

Archie and Lilibet will not accompany royals for Queen Thanksgiving service
Kanye West’s fourth attorney quits representing rapper amid Kim Kardashian divorce suit

Kanye West’s fourth attorney quits representing rapper amid Kim Kardashian divorce suit

Alec Baldwin’s mother passes away: ‘My mother taught me about second acts’

Alec Baldwin’s mother passes away: ‘My mother taught me about second acts’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crafting a 'game plan' against further failures

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crafting a 'game plan' against further failures
Queen Elizabeth’s major records during 70 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth’s major records during 70 years on throne
Camille Vasquez for President! Depp lawyer hailed after intense Heard interrogation

Camille Vasquez for President! Depp lawyer hailed after intense Heard interrogation
Amber Heard tongue slips, admits to writing the op-ed for Johnny Depp: Watch

Amber Heard tongue slips, admits to writing the op-ed for Johnny Depp: Watch
Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?

Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?
Amber Heard ‘rehearsed and prepped’ before taking the stand? Expert weighs in

Amber Heard ‘rehearsed and prepped’ before taking the stand? Expert weighs in
Here’s how Amber Heard hopes to win Johnny Depp defamation case

Here’s how Amber Heard hopes to win Johnny Depp defamation case

Latest

view all