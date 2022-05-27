 
Friday May 27 2022
Web Desk

Kate Middleton pays 'tribute’ to Prince Harry, Meghan ahead of UK visit

Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Kate Middleton seemed to pay tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Wednesday, days before the Sussexes are due to return to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

As per Express UK, Kate paid a subtle homage to the Sussex wedding on Wednesday’s party by choosing to wear a mint green Philip Treacy fascinator with a floral applique.

The choice of accessory was almost identical to the one Kate wore at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle, except for the colour; she earlier chose to wear a white and cream fascinator.

Ever the smart fashionista, Kate chose a pale green frock to complement her mint-green fascinator; she earlier wore the same frock to the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture in 2019.

Prince William also accompanied his stylish wife to what served as the last garden party of the year; the annual garden parties are hosted by the Queen but the monarch’s health kept her from hosting duties this year. 


