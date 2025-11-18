Ariana Grande spills if 'Wicked 3' is in the works

Ariana Grande is spilling the beans on a potential new part for Wicked.

The singer turned actress recently shared a new video on her Instagram account to dish out a conversation in a panel about her upcoming work.

Ariana was spotted chatting with her Wicked: For Good costar Cynthia Erivo in the clip.

"You mentioned 'farewell tour.' If we've learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour," Grande quipped. "So I don't think anyone's going anywhere."

"Was that a confirmation of Wicked 3 just now?" a moderator on the panel then asked Grande.

"No, no, I don't know," Grande added. "I mean, first of all, I know that there's a great peace that's coming along with this coming out and I think there's a peace that's felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women."

The actress then added that she is "really relieved people will finally get to see and know and love"