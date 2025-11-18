Rebecca Gayheart opens up about 'showing up' for Eric Dane amid ALS

Rebecca Gayheart gets honest about 'complicated' Eric Dane dynamic

Rebecca Gayheart is lifting the lid from her "super complicated" relationship with estranged husband Eric Dane amid his ALS diagnosis.

The 54-year-old actress and the Grey's Anatomy actor, who parted ways in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage, have appeared to have mended the dynamic between them after Dane's health scare.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed two daughters. However, after a bumpy relationship, they filed for divorce in 2018 but they never proceeded with the legal separation.

Earlier in March 2025, in light of Dane's ALS diagnosis, Gayheart dismissed the filing and said after a month of dismissal request that she was "grateful" to have a "loving family" as they navigate the "next chapter."

Now, sharing insights into her "complicated" dynamic with Dane, she said on Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen, "I am definitely trying to show [my daughters] that we show up for people no matter what. And he is our family, he is your father. We show up and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it, and that we will get through it the best we can."

"I mean, it's super complicated for me," she added.

She further confirmed that she and Dane have "been separated for eight years," however, their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, live with her “100% of the time.”