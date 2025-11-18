Lil Nas X returns to court with surprise smile after felony charges

Lil Nas X ‘doing amazing’ as he faces four felony assault charges

Lil Nas X is doing "amazing" as he appeared in court nearly three months after he was arrested for police assault charges

The musician, whose real name is Montero Hill, stepped into the courtroom in Los Angeles on Monday, November 17, with a beaming smile on his face as he pleaded not guilty to four felony charges after authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking down a street naked.

According to Rolling Stone, Lil Nas X's attorney Drew Findling told the reporters, "As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great and we’re super happy for him.”

“We’re looking forward to a positive resolution in this case, which we’re very confident of,” the attorney added.

The rapper is all set to make his next court appearance on March 12.

The Grammy winner did not appear at his last court hearing back in September as his lawyer revealed Lil Nas was going through inpatient treatment abroad after his arrest in August.

The 26-year-old artist's attorney told the reporters after hearing, “We’re doing what is best for (Lil Nas X) from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being.”

“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over," Findling said.

For the unversed, the Old Town Road star was taken into custody on August 21 after allegedly assaulting a police officer and stripping nude on the streets of Los Angeles.