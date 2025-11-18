 
'Wicked: For Good' latest clip hypes up sequel

The clip comes as 'Wicked: For Good' is near release

November 18, 2025

Peacock drops new 'Wicked: For Good' clip

Ahead of its release, Peacock has dropped a new clip of Wicked: For Good, showing a brief but exclusive preview.

The footage features Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jeff Goldblum. In addition, the initial reactions to the forthcoming movie have been glowing.

Reports say that the musical sequel is expected to get 10 nominations, similar to its predecessor, at the Academy Awards.

On the other hand, Cynthia, during the film's promotion, recalled watching the Wicked show on Broadway, from which the on-screen version has been adapted, at 25.

“I had not seen the musical,” she says. “I saw it when I was 25 and took myself for a single date for my birthday, and that place that made me feel safe, I ended up being in.”

Further, Ariana, who plays Glinda, raves about her role, revealing, “I think that spark of connection to my craft was also pretty disconnected for a little while. It really felt like safe again to fall in love with creating and like maybe I was being seen for the first time.”

Wicked: For Good will arrive on Nov 21.

