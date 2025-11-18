 
Greer Grammer rejects nepo label as reveals painful past

Greer Grammer also detailed the awkward moment of reuniting with dad at 16

November 18, 2025

Greer Grammer says career had nothing to do with famous dad
Greer Grammer says career had 'nothing' to do with famous dad

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter, Greer Grammer, is calling out nepo baby claims as she revealed she spent most of her childhood in estrangement from her dad.

The 33-year-old rising star, who appeared in series like Awkward, The Goldbergs, and Netflix's Deadly Illusions, insisted during a recent appearance on the Pretty Basic podcast that her career has nothing to do with her family ties.

"The biggest misconception about me, and I never know how to talk about it except to just trauma dump, is that I didn’t know my dad until I was 16," Greer said.

It is pertinent to mention that Greer's mom and Kelsey parted ways shortly after her birth.

"My dad left when I was 4, and then I didn’t meet him again until I was 16," she explained. "Technically, I saw him once when I was 11, and I ran. It was in a Blockbuster. I ran away."

"When I was 16, I ran into him at a Christmas tree lot," she revealed,

Greer went on to say, "And he came up to me and said, 'Are you Greer?' And I said, 'Yes, I am.' And then he went, 'I’m ...,' And I was like, 'I know who you are. Duh.'"

They exchanged numbers that day and within a week, they started meeting often.

