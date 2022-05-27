Katie Holmes, Bobby Wooten III make red-carpet debut as a couple

Katie Holmes, and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III have recently made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala, in New York.



On Thursday night, the Batman Begins star was looking gorgeous in an ankle-length, bright orange ruffled dress which she paired with black strappy heels and a small black handbag.

The Grammy-nominated musician on the other hand was clad in a dark teal suit with a black shirt and looked dapper.

To note, the event was organised to honour David Byrne, whose Broadway show, American Utopia, also included Wooten’s performance.

Nevertheless, the couple looked happy posing for the camera at the gala.

Reportedly, Holmes and Wooten sparked romance rumours last month when they were spotted together at NYC’s Central Park.

For the unversed, the Dawson Creek actress was previously married to Tom Cruise with whom she shares a 16-year-old daughter, Suri.

Meanwhile, after her divorce from Top Gun actor, she was in a relationship with Jamie Foxx that ended in 2019.

Later, she dated Chef Emilio Vitolo for two years and broke up in 2021 as per media reports.