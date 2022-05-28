 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Prince Harry will 'regret' Oprah interview like Diana regretted Martin Bashir sit-in

Prince Harry will feel remorse about doing the Oprah interview in the long run, says a royal expert.

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News: "I think Prince Harry will come to regret that interview he did with Oprah Winfrey, in the same way that his dear mother, Princess Diana, came to regret in time her BBC interview with Martin Bashir

“And of course, this is an opportunity and I hope he takes it to try and mend fences with his brother, Prince William, in particular, who quite clearly resented very much the inference that racism was infecting the Royal Family, as he said, ‘this is very much not a racist family’.

“That obviously hurt him because the spotlight was on him. But there are opportunities and Princess Diana will be willing them to mend their fences because she always believed that her two sons whatever happened would be there for each other.

“This is a rare opportunity where Prince Harry can actually reach out to his brother and try and mend those fences because it's important to do it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK next week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

