Priyanka Chopra wishes her late grandmother on birthday: ‘Miss You Always’

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her late maternal grandmother’s Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri birthday as the actor reveals she misses her on the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram story, the White Tiger actor dropped a picture of her grandma reading a newspaper.

Happy Birthday Nani,” she wrote in the caption. “Miss you always.”

PeeCee often share glimpses of her grandmother, who she shared a strong bond with, on her social media as she once revealed that her nani helped in raising her.

Previously, in a statement issued on her grandmother’s death in 2016, she had said as per the Hindustan Times, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, our beloved mother and grandmother, freedom fighter, social activist, MLA, amongst other things.”

“She was an amazing woman who lived a full life, filled with purpose and love...Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day," she added.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to appear in Hollywood’s romantic comedy It's All Coming Back to Me and webs series Citadel. She will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.