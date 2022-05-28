 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over ailing Thomas Markle ‘baffling world’

Web Desk

Experts claim Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s silence over Thomas Markle’s ailment has “baffled” the entire world.

Royal biographer and author Richard Kay made this claim in a piece for the Daily Mail.

There, he wrote, “It seemed then [at the time of the Royal Wedding] — and it seems now — remarkable that proper efforts were not put in place to prepare Mr Markle for the news, providing an aide to brief him or better still flying him to London and accommodating him in a royal home where he could have acclimatised ahead of the wedding.”

“But perhaps the most baffling failure of all was Harry's. Even now, four years later, it is hard to understand why Harry did not meet his girlfriend's father in person, as any prospective son-in-law would do.”

“There must have been countless opportunities for Harry (and Meghan) to have paid a private visit to her father — long before he started giving interviews.”

