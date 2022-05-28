Nick Jonas does ‘this’ to entertain baby girl

Nick Jonas has opened up about singing old, classic songs to her baby daughter Maltie Marie Jonas.



According to Pinkvilla, the Entertainment Tonight reported that the singer-songwriter, who co-parents his daughter with Priyanka Chopra, appeared at the Golden Glove Awards where he spoke candidly about how he tried to serenade his baby girl.

“I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Nick.

Interestingly, the Jealous hit-maker told the outlet that he doesn’t sing of any Jonas brothers' track to Matlie, rather he has been crooning old numbers for her.

“I am singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that’s on the iPod or whatever, but I sing,” mentioned the 29-year-old.

Earlier, Nick called out his daughter a “blessing” on Kelly Clarkson Show. He added that

“it’s wonderful to have her home along with Priyanka”.