 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Reuters

Queens and tiaras on show at London Platinum Jubilee exhibitions

By
Reuters

Saturday May 28, 2022

Queens and tiaras on show at London Platinum Jubilee exhibitions
Queens and tiaras on show at London Platinum Jubilee exhibitions

Royal portraits and dazzling tiaras go on display at Sotheby's in London this weekend as part of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The auction house is holding a month-long programme of events, exhibitions and auctions to mark the occasion. Four days of official celebrations for the historic occasion begin on June 2.

At Sotheby's, artworks including the Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I, commemorating the failed invasion of England by the Spanish Armada in 1588, and Andy Warhol's 1985 painting of Elizabeth II, will be on show alongside depictions of other female monarchs such as Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Victoria.

"We've managed to gather portraits from private collections and a public collection of the seven queens regnant," Francis Christie, deputy chairman of Sotheby's UK and Ireland, told Reuters.

"The amazing thing about seeing all these queens together in one room is not only do you see a sort of brief art history lesson from Queen Elizabeth I up to Queen Elizabeth II and how obviously artistic style has changed. But you also see the path in how a monarch's image of themselves has changed."

Visitors will also be able to view books and manuscripts such as the death warrant of the 7th Earl of Northumberland, signed by Elizabeth I and sealed with her privy seal. Also on display is a finely bound coronation Bible for Elizabeth II, one of 25 Bibles used at the June 2, 1953 ceremony to mark her ascension to the throne.

Nearby more than 40 tiaras are on show in a separate exhibition, including the Spencer Tiara worn by the late Princess Diana on her wedding day.

Others include an 1830s diamond tiara designed as a wreath of diamond-set leaves in a nod to ancient Roman designs as well as a 20th century turquoise cabochon and diamond tiara by Van Cleef & Arpels.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Osbourne completes one year sobriety after relapse: Photo

Kelly Osbourne completes one year sobriety after relapse: Photo
Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding
Inside Johnny Depp’s net worth of $150m as actor spends $1.8m a year on guards

Inside Johnny Depp’s net worth of $150m as actor spends $1.8m a year on guards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over ailing Thomas Markle ‘baffling world’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over ailing Thomas Markle ‘baffling world’
Britney Spears ‘planning comeback of the decade’?: Insider

Britney Spears ‘planning comeback of the decade’?: Insider
Johnny Depp ‘already won’ explosive trial against Amber Heard: claim experts

Johnny Depp ‘already won’ explosive trial against Amber Heard: claim experts
Amber Heard lawyer says she should win even if she ‘chopped off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Amber Heard lawyer says she should win even if she ‘chopped off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian only let him see three of their kids

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian only let him see three of their kids
Johnny Depp’s lawyer pleads jurors to give him ‘his life back’ after Amber Heard ‘ruined’ it

Johnny Depp’s lawyer pleads jurors to give him ‘his life back’ after Amber Heard ‘ruined’ it
Depp-Heard trial interrupted by 'Amber Alert' alarm in court: Watch

Depp-Heard trial interrupted by 'Amber Alert' alarm in court: Watch
Queen Jubilee to have 'major seating issue', Meghan will be sent to 'naughty corner'

Queen Jubilee to have 'major seating issue', Meghan will be sent to 'naughty corner'
Prince Harry has lost royal 'fairy dust': 'Needs to make money'

Prince Harry has lost royal 'fairy dust': 'Needs to make money'

Latest

view all