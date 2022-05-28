 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard were ‘absolutely awful for each other’: says Heather Mcdonald

Saturday May 28, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard proved to be ‘absolutely awful for each other’, expressed stand-up comedian Heather Mcdonald.

According to OK!, the Juicy Scoop podcast host shared her two cents on the ongoing defamation battle of the former couple.

“I think the biggest thing is, they were absolutely awful for each other," McDonald said.

"At the same time, he fell for a girl that was young, beautiful, manipulative” as they both appeared overly affectionate toward each other.

"When it started to get ugly, they both seemed to have had a very ugly side," she noted.

Weighing in on the ongoing lawsuit, the Chelsea Lately alum said, "The focus [should be] on the power dynamic of what such a richer, older, more established, powerful Hollywood person that he was over her."

"They're [the public] just thinking, did she lie? Was Johnny Depp just a fun drunk? Did he hit her? There's also just too much evidence to say that she's a weirdo and she's lying,” she continued.

“I think when the jury actually goes into the room to deliberate, they're really gonna have to focus on was this defamation and should either of them be granted any money for it," she told the outlet. 

