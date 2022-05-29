Elon Musk appears to be a smart guy as he breaks silence on Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

Elon Musk, who was initially thought to be a witness in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against amber Heard, has appeared to be a well wisher for both the actors.

The Business tycoon has apparently felt about Depp's popularity among his fans as he did not speak even a single word against him and wished that “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible”.

Closing arguments in the defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard took place on Friday. The jury will return on Tuesday for deliberations.



Musk was initially thought to be a witness in the trial, among other celebrities. But in the end, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO didn’t take the stand.

Heard and Musk are believed to have dated on and off between 2016 and 2018 and the SpaceX boss was named on her witness list for the trial.

During opening statements, Heard’s lawyers said that Depp had been “obsessed” with Musk. The former spouses’ agent Christian Carino previously testified at the trial that Ms Heard was dating Musk at around the same time as she was trying to reconcile with her husband.

However, Musk appeared to be a smart guy as he din not indulge into rift with the actor after knowing that Depp is attracting more support and coming out on top in the court of public opinion.