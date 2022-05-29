 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian wows fans as she shares more snaps from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Pete Davidson's sweetheart Kim Kardashian amazed his fans as she shares more awe-inspiring snaps from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding getaway to Italy.

The 41-year-old fashionista works her magic in red velvet corset and black unitard,  looking stunning in a direct from the runway look as she posted more photos from her trip to Italy on Saturday. 

The American TV personality and socialite showcased her curves in a black boots, a red velvet corset and coat in a series of eye-popping shots on Instagram.

The mum-of-four platinum hair was styled in an updo with tendrils surrounding her face. Kanye West's ex-wife's makeup featured smoky eyes and a neutral lip.

Kim Kardashian shared new photos hour-after Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker returned to Los Angeles from amazing Italian trip.

