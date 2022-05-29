Kim Kardashian wows fans as she shares more snaps from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding

Pete Davidson's sweetheart Kim Kardashian amazed his fans as she shares more awe-inspiring snaps from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding getaway to Italy.

The 41-year-old fashionista works her magic in red velvet corset and black unitard, looking stunning in a direct from the runway look as she posted more photos from her trip to Italy on Saturday.

The American TV personality and socialite showcased her curves in a black boots, a red velvet corset and coat in a series of eye-popping shots on Instagram.

The mum-of-four platinum hair was styled in an updo with tendrils surrounding her face. Kanye West's ex-wife's makeup featured smoky eyes and a neutral lip.



Kim Kardashian shared new photos hour-after Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker returned to Los Angeles from amazing Italian trip.