Sunday May 29 2022
Amber Heard moving to $1M desert home with 'hipsters' to 'get away' after trial

Sunday May 29, 2022

Amber Heard moving to $1M home in desert to 'get away' with 'hipsters' after trial

Amber Heard is reportedly planning to leave her home to move to family property to blow off some steam after traumatic Johnny Depp trial.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the 36-year-old star will take daughter Oonagh to a three-bedroom home in ­Joshua Tree. The home costs $1 million.

A source said: “Amber loves spending time in the desert. It’s the one place she can get away from everything. She’s really ­connected with the artistic ­community there, and feels she experiences a true getaway.

“Joshua Tree is full of cool hipsters and it’s just her scene. She can get away from it all and it’s a sanctuary.

“In recent months, it’s given her time to reflect and escape the pressures of the case.”

The move comes after Heard admitted that she is facing death threats from Johnny Depp fans. 

“Perhaps it’s easy to forget but I am a human being," she told the court.

The jury in Virginia is expected to deliver a verdict next week.

