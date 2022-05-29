 
Sunday May 29 2022
Meghan Markle 'looking for ways' to contact ill father 'privately' without step siblings

Sunday May 29, 2022

Meghan Markle is trying to contact father Thomas Markle after his massive stroke.

The Duchess of Sussex, alongside husband Prince Harry is looking for ways she can make discreet contact with her father.

“Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned. She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved," a source told Mirror.co.uk.

“Meghan can’t contact her half-siblings because she believes they have their own agendas.

“If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private. It won’t involve Netflix, it won’t involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi.”

Meanwhile, Thomas recently sent out a thankful note to all those who took care of him during the testing time.

“I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive. I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life.

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can.”

Writing on a whiteboard with a pen, he said: “I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen. I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years.”

