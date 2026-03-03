Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals ‘unexpected’ detail of her Chris Pratt marriage

If you’ve ever wondered what keeps the Schwarzenegger-Pratt household running, the answer isn’t a strict routine or Hollywood glam – it’s jokes.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says husband Chris Pratt has a superpower that matters more than anything else: humour.

"For a variety of reasons, I'm grateful that I married Chris. But one of them ... [is] being able to have someone who brings humor in challenging times," Katherine, 36, told People magazine.

Life with three little ines isn’t exactly quiet. The couple – who tied the knot in 2019 in Montecito – share daughters Lyla Maria, 4, and Eloise Christina, 2, plus son Ford Fitzgerald, born in 2024. Pratt is also dad to 13-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

And when chaos strikes? Apparently, Chris cracks a joke.

"Even when not funny, someone who can also make you laugh in a really hard time is really important," Katherine continued.

Case in point: a recent flu that swept through their home.

"I would say that he's definitely always really humor-filled. Even when he's sick, he's making jokes that make a rough situation or a rough week have some lighthearted moments," she said.

Beyond the punchlines, Katherine credits their teamwork.

"Just knowing that we're teammates in so much of life, and especially in parenting, which has its ups and downs."

Marriage advice, Pratt-style: stock up on tissues – and one good comedian.