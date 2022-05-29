 
entertainment
Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video

Cardi B left her fans shocked with a ‘crazy’ video of a yacht sinking in real-time as the rapper commentates in a high-pitched voice.

The Bodak Yellow rapper who was marking a gleeful time during her beech holiday dropped posted a video on Instagram on Friday.

The 45-second-long clip spotted a yacht disappearing into the deep blue ocean. Recording the scene, she shouted, “It's sinking! Ya'll see this?”

Cardi B can be heard saying, “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing? There ain’t no big boat that could save it?”

“It’s gone… it’s gone. Bye bye,” she said later in the video before assuring that there was no on the yacht.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Please narrate the next season of Planet Earth.”

Another fan expressed, “Wow that’s crazy to see.”

“I can't believe I'm actually watching a yacht sink,” she also tweeted the footage on her handle.

