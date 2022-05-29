Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and a royal expert says the visit will mark Harry fulfilling an important promise he made to the monarch.



Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine recently that the Sussexes upcoming trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will fulfil the promise Prince Harry made to the Queen on his last visit in April.

Larcombe said: “Harry promised the Queen when he met her that he would bring Lilibet and introduce her.”

He added that while they aren’t looking to ‘heal the rift’ with other members of the royal family, including Prince William, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton, them bringing their kids Archie and Lilibet will be a ‘good distraction’.

Larcombe shared: “Of course, when they do comeback, they Royals won't say anything to them apart from pleasantries because they won't want it reported back and put on, you know, 'Harry and Meghan sat with Oprah' again.”

He then continued: “But, having Archie, three, and Lilibet, who will turn one during the Jubilee weekend, will be a welcome distraction.”

"Having Lili with them when they return for the Jubilee is probably quite a good distraction. It will all be about the kids and kids' talk because you have to hope they wouldn't have long, drawn out, heart-to-heart chats in front of their children,” Larcombe concluded.