Sunday May 29 2022
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead post cops withdrew his security

Sunday May 29, 2022

Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was killed in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday evening confirmed police officials.

According to available reports shared by Times Of India, two others were also injured in the incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired.

Moose Wala was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa in a critical condition where he was declared dead.

“Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moosewala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment,” said Dr. Ranjeet Rai, Civil surgeon of Mansa Hospital.

Moosewala, 28, was among the 424 persons whose security was withdrawn by Punjab police on Saturday.

For the unversed Sidhu contested the February 20 assembly elections on a Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly constituency and had lost by over 63,000 votes

