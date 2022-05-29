Princess Diana’s photographer says Camilla is ‘nicer' than she was

File footage

Princess Diana has long been considered one of the most beloved members of the royal family but according to one royal photographer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is ‘nicer’ than she was.

Talking to Stellar magazine, photographer Arthur Edwards revealed that during his time photographing the royal family, he's come to find that Camilla is much easier to deal with than Princess Diana was.

“Diana has been dead for 25 years, so people's memories are slipping, and they've embraced Camilla,” said Edwards.

He further shared: “You know what? Camilla is nicer than Diana. Easier to get on with.”

Edwards also said: “Diana used to have her moods, and when she died, she wasn't talking to her mother or Sarah Ferguson because of silly rows. You don't get that with the Duchess.”

Diana and Camilla were famous love rivals, vying for the attention of the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.

In fact, Charles and Camilla’s romance led to the end of his marriage with Diana and after her death in 1997, the two finally tied the knot in 2005.