Global Zalmi team wins European Cricket Series title

Alby Zalmi wins the European Cricket Series title. — Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistani cricketers made their country and the Zalmi family proud by winning the European Cricket Series title with Alby Zalmi — an overseas Pakistani faction — the Peshawar Zalmi media department issued a statement Monday.



According to a press release, Alby Zalmi defeated Bo Trika Club by 20 runs in the final played in Stockholm, Sweden.



In the rain-affected final, Alby Zalmi batted first and scored 94 runs for the loss of four wickets. Ismail Zia (39) and Raheel Khan (20) were the standout batsmen.

Mir Afzal blew a match winning spell and took four key wickets with a hattrick.

Alby Zalmi reaches knockout stage of European Cricket League series after winning remarkable eight matches in a row.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi congratulated Alby Zalmi and said their brilliant performance made Pakistan and the Global Zalmi Family proud.