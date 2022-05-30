 
sports
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Global Zalmi team wins European Cricket Series title

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Alby Zalmi wins the European Cricket Series title. — Peshawar Zalmi
Pakistani cricketers made their country and the Zalmi family proud by winning the European Cricket Series title with Alby Zalmi — an overseas Pakistani faction — the Peshawar Zalmi media department issued a statement Monday.

According to a press release, Alby Zalmi defeated Bo Trika Club by 20 runs in the final played in Stockholm, Sweden.

In the rain-affected final, Alby Zalmi batted first and scored 94 runs for the loss of four wickets. Ismail Zia (39) and Raheel Khan (20) were the standout batsmen.

Mir Afzal blew a match winning spell and took four key wickets with a hattrick. 

Alby Zalmi reaches knockout stage of European Cricket League series after winning remarkable eight matches in a row. 

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi congratulated Alby Zalmi and said their brilliant performance made Pakistan and the Global Zalmi Family proud. 

