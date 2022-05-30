 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
Kanye West ex Julia Fox wants to travel to space with Elon Musk

Monday May 30, 2022

US rapper Kanye West former girlfriend Julia Fox is eager to get in touch with Elon Musk as she wants to travel to space with the billionaire.

During an interview with The Face, the actor and model said she wants to get in touch with billionaire businessman to discuss his thoughts on "sustainability" and his ambitions to go into space.

Responding to question whose phone number would she most like to have in the world?, the actress answered “Elon Musk. I have a lot of ideas.”

She continued, “Well, I can’t give them away… But a lot of ideas in terms of sustainability and, you know, tech things. Techy things that could be good for the world. And also sustainable avenues in terms of fashion and living and stuff like that – chic, making it chic."

When asked would she go into outer space?, Julia said “I would love to go into outer space. That’s another thing I want to talk to Elon about.”

