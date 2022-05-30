Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

Drake has recently paid tribute to the late Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala on social media.



On Sunday, the passing of the 27-year-old, in Punjab’s Mansa district left everyone shattered in the music industry.

Reportedly, the singer was shot dead a day after the state government cut down his security.

Following his death news, the Canadian rapper took to his Instagram story to share a beautiful photo of the So High hit-maker along with his mother.

He wrote “RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala” in the caption.

According to NDTV, the International singer and Sidhu began following each other on IG in 2020.

For the unversed, Sidhu’s real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

A renowned Punjabi musician, he was known for his fiery lyrics on gangsters and guns.

Apart from singing, he also appeared in movies including Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya, Teri Meri Jodi and Yes, I am Student.