 
Showbiz
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo
Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

Drake has recently paid tribute to the late Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala on social media.

On Sunday, the passing of the 27-year-old, in Punjab’s Mansa district left everyone shattered in the music industry. 

Reportedly, the singer was shot dead a day after the state government cut down his security.

Following his death news, the Canadian rapper took to his Instagram story to share a beautiful photo of the So High hit-maker along with his mother.

He wrote “RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala” in the caption.

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

According to NDTV, the International singer and Sidhu began following each other on IG in 2020.

For the unversed, Sidhu’s real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. 

A renowned Punjabi musician, he was known for his fiery lyrics on gangsters and guns. 

Apart from singing, he also appeared in movies including Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya, Teri Meri Jodi and Yes, I am Student.

More From Showbiz:

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere
Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture
Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities who were trolled this week: pictures inside

Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities who were trolled this week: pictures inside
Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside

Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside
Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club

Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club
Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival

Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead post cops withdrew his security

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead post cops withdrew his security
Alia Bhatt says ‘just give me my sunshine’ as she soaks up the sun in London

Alia Bhatt says ‘just give me my sunshine’ as she soaks up the sun in London
Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ fails at box office, theatres cancel more shows

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ fails at box office, theatres cancel more shows

Sanam Saeed on working in Bollywood: ‘Over the years, the desire died for a lot of us’

Sanam Saeed on working in Bollywood: ‘Over the years, the desire died for a lot of us’

Latest

view all