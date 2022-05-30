 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
Meghan Markle’s half-sister denies reports of Duchess contacting sick father

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly not contacted her father, Thomas Markle Sr., after his near-fatal stroke last week despite reports suggesting that she had reached out, her half-sister Samantha Markle claimed on Monday.

Meghan’s father fell sick last week while in Mexico and was taken to the hospital as he suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak clearly; he has since been discharged and faces an ‘uphill’ battle to get his full speech back.

It was earlier reported over the weekend that Meghan had reached out to her estranged father, however, Samantha refuted the claims during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

When asked if they received any signs of Meghan reaching out to them, Samantha responded: “We have not.”

She continued: “I heard rumours that she was trying to reach out to my dad’s camp, but my brother and I are my dad’s camp, and his phone number has never changed, his address has never changed.”

“Even though he can’t speak, his language comprehension is perfect. She could text him. She could contact him, and he can text back… Those rumours are not true. She has not reached out.”

Samantha also shot down rumours that Thomas will still be flying to the UK despite his health to try and reconcile with Meghan over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, saying: “Well, who told you about that plan? It sounds like the PR staff were drinking too much mercury in the water.”


