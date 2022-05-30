Johnny Depp gets featured in Paul McCartney concert amid defamation trial

 
Johnny Depp was recently featured in Sir Paul McCartney Orlando's concert amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Ex-Beatle singer, who is currently hitting packed venues as a part of his Got Back tour, set the stage of Camping World Stadium on fire.

The singer played the video of his song My Valentine during his concert in which Natalie Portman could be seen singing in McCartney’s voice.

Moreover, the video also showed the Pirates of the Caribbean star playing the guitar.

As Depp appeared on the huge screens, concertgoers went crazy before showering love the Hollywood A-lister with a huge round of applause and whistles.

Meanwhile, the bombshell lawsuit has been over and sent to the jury for deliberations to announce the verdict on whether Heard is guilty of defamation.

Depp launched the $50 million lawsuits against his former partner over her claims of being the victim of domestic violence in her 2018 controversial op-ed which she penned for The Washington Post.  

