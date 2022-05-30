Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial homed in on ‘tears’ during closing argument

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s bombshell lawsuit homed in on the tiny detail about nothing else but ‘tears’ during the closing arguments on Friday.



Before sending the case to the jurors' deliberations, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez addressed the court for the one last time to bring attention to the ‘giant lie’ deep-rooted in the defamation case.

Branding Heard’s testimony in court as one of the ‘role of her lifetime’, Vasquez said, “We told you that this would be a performance, the role of her lifetime - as a heroic survivor of brutal abuse.”

“When Mr Depp brought this case for defamation, Miss Heard went all in.

“She spun a story of shocking, overwhelming, brutal abuse. She came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life - and she gave it

Vasquez backed her argument with the testimony of Heard’s acting coach Kristina Sexton.

“[She] testified that Miss Heard has difficulty crying when she is acting,” Vasquez said.

“You saw it. Miss Heard sobbed without tears while spinning elaborate, exaggerated, fantastical accounts of abuse and everything going on in her mind almost a decade prior while enduring that abuse.

“It was a performance. She told you what she thinks you need to hear to convict this man as a domestic abuser and a rapist.”

Meanwhile, Heard’s attorney Benjamin Rottenborn maintained his position that nitpicking over the Aquaman actor’s testimonies sends a dangerous message to domestic-violence victims.

“If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen,” Rottenborn said. “If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax.”

“They’re trying to trick you into thinking Amber has to be perfect to win,” Rottenborn said.