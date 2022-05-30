Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone reveals new wrestling name: Photo

Dwayne Johnson’s oldest daughter Simone Johnson has recently announced that she will now go by a new professional wrestling name on her World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut.



On Sunday, the 20-year-old turned to her Instagram story to share an image of a black background with her moniker Ava Raine in red.

Simone when sharing the same news on Twitter was slammed by her followers for abandoning her family name.



To which she responded, “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

Simone continued, “I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Jumanji actor (famously known as The Rock)’s daughter changed her name after almost two years of joining WWE in September 2020.

Earlier, the Fast and Furious star complimented his daughter after her deal with WWE.

“What an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliche, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important,” he remarked.

For the unversed, Simone is the first child of the Baywatch star who he shares with Dany Gracia. Other of his two youngest daughters are with his wife Lauren Hashian.