Monday May 30 2022
Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Monday May 30, 2022

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian spent quality time with her daughter North West during their Italian getaway after her sister Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with her long-time beau Travis Barker on May 22.

While the SKIMS founder’s boyfriend Pete Davidson couldn't make it to Kourtney and Travis’s lavish wedding in Portofino, the 41-year-old model brought her eldest girl on a fun ‘date night.’

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashians star, who recently posted several photos from the wedding festivities on her account, shared a series of pictures of the mother-daughter duo from the restaurant.


"Best Date Ever," Kim captioned the post.

In the shared snaps, Kim was seen donning a dark cutout crop top with attached sleeves by Dolce & Gabbana and watching high-waisted leggings with built-in boots.

She rocked her platinum blonde hair as she posed with her baby girl in the pictures. North wore a black short-sleeve top with a cross on the front, teamed with black jeans, kitten-heeled sandals and her signature braids.

